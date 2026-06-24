Trent rallies after mgmt flags potential growth outlook in 47th AGM

Trent jumped 4.18% to Rs 3273 after the company's management outlined its long-term growth strategy for its fashion and value-retail businesses at the 47th annual general meeting (AGM).

The company plans to add around 50 Westside stores annually, while continuing the rapid rollout of 200-250 Zudio stores every year. The company also expects to add 25-40 Star stores annually.

Management outlined an ambitious expansion plan, with Westside having the potential to grow to around 700 stores from roughly 300 currently. The larger opportunity lies in Zudio, which Trent believes could eventually support around 5,000 stores across India, compared with nearly 960 stores at present.

The company also indicated that both Westside and Zudio could eventually expand overseas, opening as additional growth avenue beyond the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Noel Tata, 69, announced that he will step down as the chairman of Trent, concluding a nearly three-decade-long association with the Tata groups retail business.

Trent is part of the Tata Group and operates a portfolio of retail concepts. The primary customer propositions of Trent include Westside, one of India's leading chains of fashion retail stores, Zudio, a one stop destination for great fashion at great value and Star, which operates in the competitive food, grocery and daily needs segment.

The company reported a 29.95% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 454.75 crore on a 20.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,936.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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