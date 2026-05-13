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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trescon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Trescon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 40.96% to Rs 13.18 crore

Net loss of Trescon reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.96% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 349.63% to Rs 42.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.189.35 41 42.049.35 350 OPM %-8.95-7.70 -3.07-60.53 - PBDT-0.640.08 PL 2.42-2.14 LP PBT-1.11-0.05 -2120 0.60-2.61 LP NP-2.150.10 PL -0.96-2.51 62

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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