Trescon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 290.00% to Rs 17.55 croreNet profit of Trescon reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 290.00% to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.554.50 290 OPM %15.380.67 -PBDT2.350.32 634 PBT1.92-0.39 LP NP1.25-0.02 LP
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:29 AM IST