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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TRF reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.91 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 27.95% to Rs 19.39 crore

Net loss of TRF reported to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.95% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 25.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.10% to Rs 85.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.3926.91 -28 85.03119.93 -29 OPM %-32.2323.15 -10.2624.56 - PBDT-6.209.53 PL 9.8333.45 -71 PBT-6.968.66 PL 6.9230.93 -78 NP-6.913.52 PL -4.4725.79 PL

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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