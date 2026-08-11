Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 50.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.77% to Rs 840.94 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 50.76% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.77% to Rs 840.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 623.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.840.94623.988.608.5255.2137.2146.6429.7933.9222.50

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