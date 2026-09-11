Friday, September 11, 2026 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri receives ratings action from ICRA

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri receives ratings action from ICRA

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri announced that ICRA has place the credit ratings assigned to the company on rating watch with positive implications as follows:

Long term / short term (fund based working capital) - ICRA A-/ICRA A2+ (placed on rating watch with positive implications)

Long term (fund based term loans) - ICRA A- (placed on rating watch with positive implications)

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; auto share decline

Nifty trades below 23,400 level; auto share decline

Glenmark launches RYALTRIS Nasal Spray in Brazil

Glenmark launches RYALTRIS Nasal Spray in Brazil

Japanese stocks fall as oil prices and bond yields rise

Japanese stocks fall as oil prices and bond yields rise

China stocks fall as oil prices and US yields rise

China stocks fall as oil prices and US yields rise

AXISCADES acquires majority stake in Cloud Wave and its subsidiaries

AXISCADES acquires majority stake in Cloud Wave and its subsidiaries

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST