Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri receives ratings action from ICRA
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri announced that ICRA has place the credit ratings assigned to the company on rating watch with positive implications as follows:
Long term / short term (fund based working capital) - ICRA A-/ICRA A2+ (placed on rating watch with positive implications)
Long term (fund based term loans) - ICRA A- (placed on rating watch with positive implications)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST