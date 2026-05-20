Trident consolidated net profit declines 23.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.43% to Rs 1632.53 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 23.47% to Rs 101.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.43% to Rs 1632.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1864.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.95% to Rs 377.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 6701.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6987.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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