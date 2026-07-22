Trident consolidated net profit rises 12.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 1786.83 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 12.95% to Rs 158.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 1786.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1706.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1786.831706.8916.7817.10286.44280.53216.25187.74158.09139.96

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