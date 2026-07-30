Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 64.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.82% to Rs 33.72 crore

Net profit of Trident Lifeline rose 64.38% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.82% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.7223.6125.2721.908.235.396.613.935.033.06

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