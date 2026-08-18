Trident receives ESG score of 58

Trident announced that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics CRISIL, has reviewed the ESG Performance of the Company, based on publicly available information it has updated the ESG score of the Company to 58 reflecting an upward revision of 4 points from the earlier ESG score of 54 assigned, with the rating category ofAdequate, indicating a consistent ESG performance. Further, CRISIL has also assigned a Core ESG rating of 'CRISIL Core ESG 58' (based on BRSR Core), reflecting the Company's performance against the BRSR Core framework.