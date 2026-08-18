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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident receives ESG score of 58

Trident receives ESG score of 58

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Trident announced that Crisil ESG Ratings & Analytics CRISIL, has reviewed the ESG Performance of the Company, based on publicly available information it has updated the ESG score of the Company to 58 reflecting an upward revision of 4 points from the earlier ESG score of 54 assigned, with the rating category ofAdequate, indicating a consistent ESG performance. Further, CRISIL has also assigned a Core ESG rating of 'CRISIL Core ESG 58' (based on BRSR Core), reflecting the Company's performance against the BRSR Core framework.
 

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 1:31 PM IST