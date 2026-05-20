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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident reports 23% drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 102 crore

Trident reports 23% drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 102 crore

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

Trident reported a 23.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.98 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 133.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations fell 12.43% year-on-year to Rs 1,632.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 146.44 crore, reflecting a decline of 14.71% from Rs 171.71 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a segmental basis, revenue from yarn declined 6.27% to Rs 851.25 crore, towel revenue fell 20.15% to Rs 601.12 crore and bedsheets revenue dropped 33.18% to Rs 210.57 crore. However, revenue from paper and chemicals rose 10.59% to Rs 296.83 crore.

 

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 1.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 377.11 crore, while revenue declined 4.09% to Rs 6,701.05 crore compared with FY25.

Net cash used in operating activities stood at Rs 760.18 crore in FY26, compared with net cash from operating activities of Rs 945 crore in the previous year.

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Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agro-based paper manufacturers, and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat-straw-based) manufacturer.

The counter shed 0.86% to Rs 24.23 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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