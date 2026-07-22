Trident rises after Q1 PAT jumps 13% to Rs 158 cr

Trident rose 3.62% to Rs 26.05 after the company reported a 12.95% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.09 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 139.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations rose 4.68% year-on-year to Rs 1,786.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 216.25 crore, up 15.19% from Rs 187.74 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

On a segmental basis, revenue from yarn increased 5.78% to Rs 954.16 crore, while towel revenue remained largely flat at Rs 638.54 crore. Bedsheets revenue declined 2.13% to Rs 302.82 crore, whereas revenue from paper and chemicals surged 14.45% to Rs 297.38 crore.

Meanwhile, Trident announced the proposed incorporation of a domestic wholly owned subsidiary in India, subject to approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The proposed entity, to be wholly owned by the company through a 100% cash subscription at face value, will operate in the textile industry and trading of goods and services. It will focus on strengthening Trident's brand presence and driving sales, marketing, business development, and promotional initiatives for its products in overseas markets.

Trident is one of the largest towel manufacturers in the world, one of the world's largest agro-based paper manufacturers, and one of the largest yarn producers in India. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (yarn, bath & bed linen) and paper (wheat-straw-based) manufacturer.

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