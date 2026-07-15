Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 102.38% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.38% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.850.42-16.47-16.670.060.110.060.110.060.08

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