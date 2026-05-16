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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Trio Mercantile & Trading standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 1487.50% to Rs 1.27 crore

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1487.50% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.27% to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.270.08 1488 2.761.65 67 OPM %-6.30-137.50 --23.55-46.06 - PBDT0.120.04 200 0.09-0.05 LP PBT0.120.04 200 0.09-0.05 LP NP0.080.04 100 -0.05-0.05 0

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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