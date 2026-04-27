Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 344.39% to Rs 9.11 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 97.69% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 344.39% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.83% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.63% to Rs 27.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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