Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.69% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 344.39% to Rs 9.11 croreNet profit of Trishakti Industries rose 97.69% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 344.39% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 109.83% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.63% to Rs 27.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9.112.05 344 27.8517.02 64 OPM %34.9148.29 -55.0827.91 - PBDT6.301.31 381 16.064.98 222 PBT3.190.74 331 9.233.78 144 NP2.571.30 98 7.473.56 110
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST