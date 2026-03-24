Trishakti Industries jumps on strong FY26 capex deployment

Trishakti Industries surged 5.70% to Rs 133.95 after deploying Rs 190 crore in capital expenditure during FY26, 90% above its guided target of Rs 100 crore.

The cumulative fleet investment now stands at Rs 240 crore, with 138 machines operating at full capacity across 20 and more active projects.

The capex included crawler cranes, boom lifters, mobile lifting systems, and specialized industrial equipment sourced from global OEMs XCMG Group and Sany Group, supporting high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, steel, metro rail, and industrial projects.

The expansion raises the companys total asset base to Rs 240 crore, representing 60% of its long-term Rs 400 crore capex plan through FY28. Key metrics include fleet utilisation at 100%, annualised revenue run-rate of Rs 600 million, EBITDA margin of 70.05% in Q3 FY26, and expected ROCE of 2225%, highlighting operational efficiency and readiness to capitalise on growth opportunities.

Dhruv Jhanwar, chief executive officer (CEO), stated: "This marks a defining inflection point for Trishakti Industries. Against our FY26 capex guidance of Rs 100 crores, we have already executed approximately Rs 190 crores, taking our cumulative fleet investment to nearly Rs 240 crores. This decisive scale-up reflects not just strong demand, but our conviction in the size of the opportunity ahead. We are rapidly building one of the most scalable platforms in the infrastructure equipment rental space.

As deployments ramp up, we expect a sharp acceleration in revenue, stronger operating leverage, and increasing return on capital. With a robust order pipeline and a significantly enhanced fleet, we believe Trishakti is entering a phase of high-growth compounding. We remain focused on capitalizing on India's infrastructure upcycle and are confident of creating substantial long-term value for our stakeholders."

Trishakti Industries is an infrastructure solutions provider specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With a strong fleet of advanced machinery, it serves major sectors such as steel, cement, railways, and construction.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 0.02 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 409.6% to Rs 8 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1.57 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News