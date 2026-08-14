Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 535.71% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.50% to Rs 186.60 croreNet profit of Triton Valves rose 535.71% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.50% to Rs 186.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales186.60134.73 38 OPM %6.546.29 -PBDT9.165.35 71 PBT6.152.34 163 NP9.791.54 536
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:57 AM IST