Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 634.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.90% to Rs 159.33 crore

Net profit of Triton Valves rose 634.69% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 159.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 89.65% to Rs 9.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 578.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 488.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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