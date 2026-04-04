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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triton Valves signs multi-year supply agreement with Aumovio Germany GmbH

Triton Valves signs multi-year supply agreement with Aumovio Germany GmbH

Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Triton Valves has signed an agreement with Aumovio Germany GmbH for supply of certain type of TPMS valves (Parts), to be supplied to Aumovio entities in India and overseas. Though the project agreement contains the sales volume only for the first five years out of a seven-year agreement, the parties are confident that sales volumes for sixth and seventh year would be released in due course.

For its India-based entity, Aumovio would require Triton Valves to supply 4.7 crores of Parts between Calendar Year 2027 and Calendar Year 2031, with a revenue of approx. Rs 112 crore over the five-year period.

 

Aumovio is a German-based independent automotive technology company, spun-off from Continental AG in 2025. Aumovio, inter alia, provides sensor technology for software-defined vehicles.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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