Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 73.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 1580.52 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 73.81% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 1580.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1547.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1580.521547.933.362.3835.9122.094.68-8.733.652.10

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