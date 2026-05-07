Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Triveni Glass reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions consolidated net profit rises 8.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty close muted as IT, FMCG stocks drag; broader market shines

Sensex, Nifty close muted as IT, FMCG stocks drag; broader market shines

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.93%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 1.93%

Benchmarks end flat amid sensex expiry volatility; Nifty settles below 24,350 mark

Benchmarks end flat amid sensex expiry volatility; Nifty settles below 24,350 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuySwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayPolycab Q4 2026CBSE 12th Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayMothers Day 2026 DateIPL 2026 Points Table