Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 20.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 442.70 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 20.78% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 442.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.442.70371.3011.5919.8079.1094.9069.7087.2051.1064.50

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