Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 20.78% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 442.70 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine declined 20.78% to Rs 51.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 442.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales442.70371.30 19 OPM %11.5919.80 -PBDT79.1094.90 -17 PBT69.7087.20 -20 NP51.1064.50 -21
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST