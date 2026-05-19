Triveni Turbine surges after recording PAT of Rs 102 crore in Q4 FY26

Triveni Turbine jumped 8.47% to Rs 645.85 after the company reported 7.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.9 crore on a 26.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 679.6 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 2.9% YoY to Rs 144.4 crore, EBITDA margin declined by 478 basis points YoY to 21.2% in Q4 FY26.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 134.4 crore in Q4 FY26, up by 1.7% from Rs 132.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 349.4 crore (down 2.5% YoY) and Rs 2,181.1 crore (up 8.7% YoY), respectively.

Commenting on the performance of the company, chairman & managing director, Triveni Turbine, said: Despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical disruptions, tariff-related uncertainties, and macroeconomic volatility, we delivered a satisfactory performance for FY 2026, driven by healthy execution across key businesses and strong traction from both domestic and export markets.

Q4 FY 26 contributed meaningfully to the full-year results, helping partially offset the softer first half of the year. The growing global emphasis on energy efficiency, decarbonization, renewable thermal solutions, and decentralized power generation continues to create a strong and sustained demand environment across our key markets.

The quarter witnessed record revenue and robust order booking momentum, supported by an improved business mix with higher contributions from exports and the aftermarket segment. For the full year as well, order booking remained healthy, particularly driven by aftermarket offerings across refurbishment opportunities in rotary equipment, spanning steam, gas, utility, geothermal turbines.

While the evolving macroeconomic situation, particularly geopolitical uncertainties in west Asia region, may cause near-term fluctuations, we remain confident of delivering full-year growth, underpinned by a robust order backlog and a healthy enquiry pipeline across sectors.

Growing demand opportunities across Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Americas continue to support healthy order booking and a strong enquiry pipeline, driven by surge in the electricity demand and global transition toward renewable thermal solutions, particularly in biomass and waste-to energy segments, giving us confidence in continuous growth in FY 27."

Triveni Turbine (TTL) is a globally recognized leader in industrial heat and power solutions and decentralized, sustainable energy systems.

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