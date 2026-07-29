TruAlt Bioenergy consolidated net profit rises 1108.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 106.29% to Rs 626.88 crore

Net profit of TruAlt Bioenergy rose 1108.25% to Rs 57.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.29% to Rs 626.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 303.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.626.88303.8921.1813.67103.2526.4978.455.8057.154.73

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