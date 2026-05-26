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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 58.86% to Rs 14.55 crore

Net Loss of TruCap Finance reported to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 67.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.86% to Rs 14.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 112.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 59.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 58.04% to Rs 82.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 196.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.5535.37 -59 82.54196.72 -58 OPM %-31.27-100.40 --88.2126.63 - PBDT-24.60-55.53 56 -144.55-43.47 -233 PBT-26.38-76.41 65 -152.33-71.16 -114 NP-19.18-67.73 72 -112.65-59.25 -90

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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