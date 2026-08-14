True Green Bio Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3141.74% to Rs 227.57 croreNet profit of True Green Bio Energy reported to Rs 21.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3141.74% to Rs 227.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales227.577.02 3142 OPM %16.2124.36 -PBDT30.621.74 1660 PBT27.351.40 1854 NP21.85-0.39 LP
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST