Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.45% to Rs 723.51 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 82.46% to Rs 158.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.45% to Rs 723.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 546.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.723.51546.2473.4370.15219.84122.23206.62111.88158.2886.75

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