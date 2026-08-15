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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 32.45% to Rs 723.51 crore

Net profit of Truhome Finance rose 82.46% to Rs 158.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.45% to Rs 723.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 546.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales723.51546.24 32 OPM %73.4370.15 -PBDT219.84122.23 80 PBT206.62111.88 85 NP158.2886.75 82

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST