Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 10.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.77% to Rs 111.45 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt declined 10.90% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.77% to Rs 111.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.31% to Rs 147.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 509.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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