Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit declines 10.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.77% to Rs 111.45 croreNet profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt declined 10.90% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.77% to Rs 111.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.31% to Rs 147.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.37% to Rs 509.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales111.4579.74 40 509.17378.94 34 OPM %62.3471.82 -79.5578.34 - PBDT18.6416.24 15 205.29148.07 39 PBT17.6515.49 14 201.93145.08 39 NP10.3811.65 -11 147.57109.87 34
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST