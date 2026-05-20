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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 50.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 50.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 502.98% to Rs 297.57 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments rose 50.36% to Rs 161.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 502.98% to Rs 297.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales297.5749.35 503 OPM %19.2675.50 -PBDT59.8438.88 54 PBT55.5438.12 46 NP161.07107.12 50

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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