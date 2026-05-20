Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 50.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 502.98% to Rs 297.57 crore

Net profit of Tsf Investments rose 50.36% to Rs 161.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 502.98% to Rs 297.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.297.5749.3519.2675.5059.8438.8855.5438.12161.07107.12

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