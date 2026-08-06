TTK Healthcare standalone net profit rises 63.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 257.56 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare rose 63.69% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 257.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.257.56226.435.721.1831.0019.8428.8617.6521.2813.00

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