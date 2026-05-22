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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TTK Prestige reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TTK Prestige reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 729.17 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige reported to Rs 36.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 40.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 729.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 649.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.82% to Rs 160.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 2973.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2714.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales729.17649.56 12 2973.572714.78 10 OPM %9.187.71 -9.279.44 - PBDT81.7864.08 28 328.08316.71 4 PBT58.3945.39 29 247.13246.00 0 NP36.82-40.64 LP 160.59112.44 43

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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