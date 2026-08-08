TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.62% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of TTL Enterprises declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 62.62% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.401.072.502.800.010.030.010.030.010.02

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