TTL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 97.88% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of TTL Enterprises declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 97.88% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.91% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.71% to Rs 26.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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