Tube Investments of India acquires additional 2.69% stake in Shanthi Gears
Tube Investments of India has acquired 20,64,713 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of Shanthi Gears, representing 2.69% of the paid up equity share capital of Shanthi Gears by way of a block deal on 21 August 2026. With this acquisition, the company has increased its stake holding in Shanthi Gears from 70.46% to 73.16%.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 10:50 AM IST