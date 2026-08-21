Tube Investments of India acquires additional 2.69% stake in Shanthi Gears

Tube Investments of India has acquired 20,64,713 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each of Shanthi Gears, representing 2.69% of the paid up equity share capital of Shanthi Gears by way of a block deal on 21 August 2026. With this acquisition, the company has increased its stake holding in Shanthi Gears from 70.46% to 73.16%.