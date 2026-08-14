Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 6038.11 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 15.25% to Rs 168.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 198.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 6038.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5170.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6038.115170.719.0710.56643.58601.00460.78448.99168.55198.87

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