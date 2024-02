Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 4053.19 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 125.70% to Rs 531.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 235.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 4053.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3515.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4053.193515.0811.5713.36513.67508.94390.34414.30531.06235.29