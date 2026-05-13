Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 83.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 6018.82 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India rose 83.64% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 6018.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5017.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.47% to Rs 636.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 673.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 22221.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18915.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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