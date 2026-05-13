Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 83.64% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 6018.82 croreNet profit of Tube Investments of India rose 83.64% to Rs 85.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 6018.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5017.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.47% to Rs 636.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 673.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 22221.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18915.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6018.825017.29 20 22221.1818915.14 17 OPM %9.686.71 -10.169.77 - PBDT683.88478.38 43 2582.772156.47 20 PBT508.95341.69 49 1918.491664.25 15 NP85.4546.53 84 636.84673.71 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST