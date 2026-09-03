Tube Investments of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2693.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 7.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2693.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.3. The Sensex is at 76665.85, up 0.12%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost around 1.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27981.95, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2712.2, down 0.13% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 10.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% slide in NIFTY and a 7.23% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 62.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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