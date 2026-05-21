Tube Investments of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3048, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 10.61% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3048, up 2.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has gained around 0.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25914.35, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3051.7, up 2.54% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 2.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 10.61% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 68.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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