Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2912.4, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2912.4, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has risen around 17.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26522.3, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2911, up 1.31% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 9.73% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.98% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 40.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.