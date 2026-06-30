Tube Investments of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3017.2, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3017.2, down 0.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23927.75. The Sensex is at 76618.81, down 0.14%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has lost around 1.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26417.6, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83179 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3036.9, up 0.04% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 2.26% in last one year as compared to a 6.32% slide in NIFTY and a 11.48% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 69.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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