Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 1.88%, Gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3286.7, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% fall in NIFTY and a 15.7% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3286.7, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 16.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26977.5, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3282.1, up 1.42% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is up 13.17% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% fall in NIFTY and a 15.7% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 73.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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