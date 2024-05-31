Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 241.51 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 130.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.37% to Rs 977.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1021.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 19.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 67.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 241.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 233.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.