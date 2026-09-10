Turtlemint appoints Monica Anshul Mishra as CHRO

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions announced the appointment of Monica Anshul Mishra as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). The appointment reinforces Turtlemint's commitment to building a future-ready, people-first organisation as the company continues to scale its advisor network, strengthen its leadership capabilities and expand its digital platform.

Monica brings over two decades of experience in human resources leadership across financial services, fintech, retail and startup ecosystems. She joins Turtlemint from Fibe (formerly EarlySalary), where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer, working on strengthening the organisation's culture, led transformation initiatives, focusing on leadership development and introduced HR best practices to improve employee experiences. Prior to Fibe, she worked at Yes Bank, Catwalk Worldwide, Reliance Retail and Nicholas Piramal India.