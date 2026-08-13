Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 31.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.99% to Rs 80.71 crore

Net profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 31.88% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 80.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 76.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.80.7176.1513.2724.529.7317.347.5815.296.739.88

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