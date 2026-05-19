Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.14% to Rs 83.44 croreNet profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 10.77% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 83.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.13% to Rs 36.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 337.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 309.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales83.4480.90 3 337.77309.49 9 OPM %15.5719.69 -18.4820.18 - PBDT12.1615.98 -24 61.1063.42 -4 PBT10.0713.14 -23 52.7256.71 -7 NP8.027.24 11 36.6162.19 -41
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:08 AM IST