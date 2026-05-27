TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 98.35% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 98.35% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.42% to Rs 14.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

0.159.0814.1553.24-6400.00-47.47-137.81-24.62-9.66-4.21-19.75-11.92-13.29-7.86-34.49-26.73-13.29-7.86-34.49-26.74

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