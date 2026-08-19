TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 96.83% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 96.83% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.247.578.33-17.970.02-1.52-3.64-5.19-3.64-5.19

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