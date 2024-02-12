Sensex (    %)
                        
TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Sales decline 22.46% to Rs 12.43 crore
Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales12.4316.03 -22 OPM %-36.52-7.67 -PBDT-4.60-1.58 -191 PBT-8.86-6.32 -40 NP-8.86-6.31 -40
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

