TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 1858.19 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 13.05% to Rs 255.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 1858.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1671.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 913.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 768.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 7192.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6627.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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