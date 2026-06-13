TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 1858.19 croreNet profit of TVS Credit Services rose 13.05% to Rs 255.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 1858.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1671.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.98% to Rs 913.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 768.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 7192.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6627.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1858.191671.46 11 7192.216627.19 9 OPM %45.3247.89 -44.9644.24 - PBDT364.22319.10 14 1304.011072.73 22 PBT348.17301.62 15 1247.891026.53 22 NP255.67226.15 13 913.86768.07 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 165.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 319.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST